Union calls on staff at 7 German airports to strike Friday

A German labor union has called on workers at seven of the country's airports to go on strike Friday to press demands for inflation-busting pay increases. Verdi said Wednesday that the one-day walkout by civil aviation security and ground staff would affect the airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Hannover and Bremen.