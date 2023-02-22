Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNESCO chief urges tougher regulation of social media

Associated Press Vice President International News Ian Philips listens to UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay during a conference on guidelines for regulating digital platforms, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. The two-day conference in Paris aims to formulate guidelines and principles that would help regulators, governments, lawmakers and business manage content that undermines democracy and human rights while supporting freedom of expression and promoting the availability of accurate and reliable information. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) Associated Press Vice President International News Ian Philips listens to UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay during an interview Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. A two-day conference in Paris aims to formulate guidelines and principles that would help regulators, governments, lawmakers and business manage content that undermines democracy and human rights while supporting freedom of expression and promoting the availability of accurate and reliable information. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Maria Ressa delivers her speech during a conference on guidelines for regulating digital platforms, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Paris. UNESCO is leading consultations on ways to regulate digital platforms and making the internet a safer space. The two-day conference aims to formulate guidelines and principles that would help regulators, governments, lawmakers and business manage content that undermines democracy and human rights while supporting freedom of expression and promoting the availability of accurate and reliable information. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay answers the Associated Press during a conference on guidelines for regulating digital platforms, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. The two-day conference in Paris aims to formulate guidelines and principles that would help regulators, governments, lawmakers and business manage content that undermines democracy and human rights while supporting freedom of expression and promoting the availability of accurate and reliable information. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay answers the Associated Press during a conference on guidelines for regulating digital platforms, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. The two-day conference in Paris aims to formulate guidelines and principles that would help regulators, governments, lawmakers and business manage content that undermines democracy and human rights while supporting freedom of expression and promoting the availability of accurate and reliable information. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay listens to the Associated Press Vice President International News Ian Philips during an interview Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. The two-day conference in Paris aims to formulate guidelines and principles that would help regulators, governments, lawmakers and business manage content that undermines democracy and human rights while supporting freedom of expression and promoting the availability of accurate and reliable information. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay answers the Associated Press during a conference on guidelines for regulating digital platforms, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. The two-day conference in Paris aims to formulate guidelines and principles that would help regulators, governments, lawmakers and business manage content that undermines democracy and human rights while supporting freedom of expression and promoting the availability of accurate and reliable information. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, delivers her speech during a conference on guidelines for regulating digital platforms, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Paris. UNESCO is leading consultations on ways to regulate digital platforms and making the internet a safer space. The two-day conference aims to formulate guidelines and principles that would help regulators, governments, lawmakers and business manage content that undermines democracy and human rights while supporting freedom of expression and promoting the availability of accurate and reliable information. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Maria Ressa delivers her speech during a conference on guidelines for regulating digital platforms, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Paris. UNESCO is leading consultations on ways to regulate digital platforms and making the internet a safer space. The two-day conference aims to formulate guidelines and principles that would help regulators, governments, lawmakers and business manage content that undermines democracy and human rights while supporting freedom of expression and promoting the availability of accurate and reliable information. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, delivers her speech during a conference on guidelines for regulating digital platforms, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Paris. UNESCO is leading consultations on ways to regulate digital platforms and making the internet a safer space. The two-day conference aims to formulate guidelines and principles that would help regulators, governments, lawmakers and business manage content that undermines democracy and human rights while supporting freedom of expression and promoting the availability of accurate and reliable information. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)