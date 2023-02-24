Close
Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion

Iryna Tsyhanska, center, is hugged by her brother in law Oleg Tsyhanskyi, as her daughter Anna, right, and other family members mourn during a funeral of her husband soldier Roman Tsyhanskyi, at Lviv cemetery, western Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Tsyhanskyi died near Bakhmut a week ago.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) People pay their respects as soldier carry the coffin of soldier Roman Tsyhanskyi during a funeral ceremony outside the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Tsyhanskyi died near Bakhmut a week ago.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) People attend a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Riga, Latvia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov) A woman cries during a protest marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Athens, Greece, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) People carry a giant Ukrainian flag to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) The Colosseum is lit with the colors of the Ukrainian national flag in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) A car drives by bullet and shrapnel riddled road sign on the road to the Russian city of Belgorod, near the place where the first clashes between the Russian and Ukrainian forces took place a year ago, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine's leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Oleksandr Hrianyk, director of school No. 62 on the road where the first clashes between the Russian and Ukrainian forces took place a year ago, walks inside the building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine's leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Sophia, holding a Ukrainian flag, cries above the grave of her father, soldier Yurii Hubiak, during a funeral at Lviv cemetery, western Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Hubiak died near Bakhmut a week ago. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during his press conference on the occasion of the Russia Ukraine war one year anniversary in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) A message written on a dirty and broken mirror reads "Ukraine will prevail" inside the badly damaged school No. 62, placed on the road where the first clashes between the Russian and Ukrainian forces took place a year ago, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine's leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) People cross a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine's leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A woman searches for the grave of her husband, a Ukrainian serviceman killed in the Bakhmut area, in the Alley of Glory part of the cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine's leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Olha Kosianchuk, 64, cries during a memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russia Ukraine war, in Bucha, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Olha's husband was killed during the occupation of Bucha by Russian troops during the first weeks of the war. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) A man lays flowers on the grave of a relative during a memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russia Ukraine war, in a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) A woman cries during a memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russia Ukraine war, in a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Ukrainian troops and their UK military instructors, commemorate lives lost in the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a sunrise commemorative service, at Lydd army camp in Kent, Britain, to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the conflict, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Maria Kurbet, 77, cries at the grave of her son, a military serviceman killed in Bakhmut, during a memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russia Ukraine war, in a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, holds the flag of a military unit as an officer kisses it, during commemorative event on the occasion of the Russia Ukraine war one year anniversary in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)