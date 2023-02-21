Close
Ukraine’s health care on the brink after hundreds of attacks

FILE - Ukrainian firefighters work at a damaged hospital maternity ward in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. A Russian rocket struck the maternity wing of a hospital in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing a newborn boy and critically injuring a doctor. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko, File) FILE - Hospital staff take care of orphaned children at the children's regional hospital maternity ward in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) FILE - Stretchers are seen outside a city hospital, where wounded Ukrainian soldiers are brought for treatment, in Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS, File) FILE - Ukrainian soldiers and emergency employees work outside a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack severely damaged the hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) FILE - People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) Valentyna Mozgova, 55, a lab medic walks down stairs to a shelter at a hospital which was damaged by Russian shelling in Krasnohorivka, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Valentyna Mozgova, 55, a lab medic sits inside the shelter of a hospital in Krasnohorivka, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Valentyna Mozgova, 55, lab medic stands inside a hospital which was damaged by Russian shelling in Krasnohorivka, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) An operating light hangs from the ceiling of the destroyed surgery section of the hospital in Izium, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2023. Russian attacks have devastated Ukraine's health care system, raining down explosions upon hospitals and ambulances at a rate of nearly two a day for the past year, according to a study that attempted to document each strike.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Equipment salvaged from sections damaged by Russian attacks piles on the corridor at the hospital in Izium, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2023. Russian attacks have devastated Ukraine's health care system, raining down explosions upon hospitals and ambulances at a rate of nearly two a day for the past year, according to a study that attempted to document each strike.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Valentyna Mozgova, 55, lab medic gestures as she talks at a hospital which was damaged by Russian shelling in Krasnohorivka, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Landmine victim Oleksandr Kolisnyk follows Ukrainian doctor Yurii Kuznetsov in his office at the hospital in Izium, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2023. Russian attacks have devastated Ukraine's health care system, raining down explosions upon hospitals and ambulances at a rate of nearly two a day for the past year, according to a study that attempted to document each strike.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Ukrainian doctor Yurii Kuznetsov pauses in the destroyed surgery section of the hospital in Izium, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2023. Russian attacks have devastated Ukraine's health care system, raining down explosions upon hospitals and ambulances at a rate of nearly two a day for the past year, according to a study that attempted to document each strike. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Valentyna Mozgova, 55, lab medic stands inside a hospital which was damaged by Russian shelling in Krasnohorivka, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Ukrainian doctor Yurii Kuznetsov speaks to land mine victim Oleksandr Kolisnyk at the hospital in Izium, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2023. Russian attacks have devastated Ukraine's health care system, raining down explosions upon hospitals and ambulances at a rate of nearly two a day for the past year, according to a study that attempted to document each strike.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A view of the yard of hospital which was damaged by Russian shelling is seen from a broken window in Krasnohorivka, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Valentyna Mozgova, 55, lab medic walks in the yard of a hospital which was damaged by Russian shelling in Krasa nohorivka, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Natalia Zubkova and Serhii Zubkov sit in the shelter of a hospital in Krasnohorivka, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Valentyna Mozgova, 55, lab medic stands in the yard of a hospital which was damaged by Russian shelling in Krasnohorivka, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Ukrainian doctor Yurii Kuznetsov walks through the destroyed surgery section of the hospital in Izium, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2023. Russian attacks have devastated Ukraine's health care system, raining down explosions upon hospitals and ambulances at a rate of nearly two a day for the past year, according to a study that attempted to document each strike.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Valentyna Mozgova, 55, a lab medic walks in the corridor of a hospital which was damaged by Russian shelling in Krasnohorivka, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. A year into Russia's war in Ukraine, researchers have documented more than 700 attacks against health care facilities and staff. The data was verified by five organizations working in Ukraine and released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)