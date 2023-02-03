Close
Ukraine may also get old Leopard 1 tanks from German stocks

FILE - Leopard tanks from Danish stocks stand in a production hall where the Danfoss company had its storage and production facilities in Flensburg, northern Germany, Oct. 12, 2010. The Leopard 1 A5_ tanks stand close together, and two new ones are added every day. Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG) bought a total of 99 tanks from the Danish stock. (Constanze Emde/dpa via AP, File) FILE - A soldier walks past a Leopard 1 A4 main battle tank on display at the Graf Stauffenberg barracks in Sigmaringen, Germany, Jan. 10, 2012. The German government has issued an export license for Leopard 1 main battle tanks to Ukraine. This was confirmed by government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in Berlin on Friday, without giving further details. Previously, the German government had only announced the delivery of the more modern Leopard 2 tanks from Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine. (Tobias Kleinschmidt/dpa via AP, FILE) FILE - A Leopard 1 tank drives in Storkau, Germany, on May 19, 2000. Ukraine may be able to add old Leopard 1 battle tanks from German defense industry stocks to deliveries of modern tanks that Germany and other governments pledged last week. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirmed Friday that “export authorization has been granted”. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz, File)