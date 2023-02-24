Close
Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary

A protester places a flower to pay tribute to children killed in Russia's war against Ukraine during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Members of Sydney's Ukraine community hold a candle light vigil to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of St. Mary's Cathedral in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP) New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how the longest battle of the year-long Russian invasion has turned the city of salt and gypsum mines in eastern Ukraine into a ghost town. The footage was shot Feb. 13. From the air, the scale of destruction becomes plain to see. Entire rows of apartment blocks have been gutted, just the outer walls left standing and the roofs and interior floors gone, exposing the ruins’ innards to the snow and winter frost – and the drone’s prying eye. (AP Photo) New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how the longest battle of the year-long Russian invasion has turned the city of salt and gypsum mines in eastern Ukraine into a ghost town. The footage was shot Feb. 13. From the air, the scale of destruction becomes plain to see. Entire rows of apartment blocks have been gutted, just the outer walls left standing and the roofs and interior floors gone, exposing the ruins’ innards to the snow and winter frost – and the drone’s prying eye. (AP Photo)