Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UK holds ceremony replete with tradition to consider coins

A 15-kilogram (33-pound) gold coin produced to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, is assessed during the "Trial of the Pyx,'' a ceremony that dates to the 12th Century in which coins are weighed in order to make certain they are up to standard, at the Goldsmiths' Hall in London, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A jury sat solemnly in a gilded hall in central London on Tuesday, presided over by a bewigged representative of the crown in flowing black robes, but there were no criminals in the dock. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A coin is assessed during the "Trial of the Pyx,'' a ceremony that dates to the 12th Century in which coins are weighed in order to make certain they are up to standard, at the Goldsmiths' Hall in London, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A jury sat solemnly in a gilded hall in central London on Tuesday, presided over by a bewigged representative of the crown in flowing black robes, but there were no criminals in the dock. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A coin featuring the portrait Queen Elizabeth II, is assessed during the "Trial of the Pyx,'' a ceremony that dates to the 12th Century in which coins are weighed in order to make certain they are up to standard, at the Goldsmiths' Hall in London, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A jury sat solemnly in a gilded hall in central London on Tuesday, presided over by a bewigged representative of the crown in flowing black robes, but there were no criminals in the dock. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A 15-kilogram (33-pound) gold coin produced to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, is assessed during the "Trial of the Pyx,'' a ceremony that dates to the 12th Century in which coins are weighed in order to make certain they are up to standard, at the Goldsmiths' Hall in London, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A jury sat solemnly in a gilded hall in central London on Tuesday, presided over by a bewigged representative of the crown in flowing black robes, but there were no criminals in the dock. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A coin featuring the portrait of King Charles III, is assessed during the "Trial of the Pyx,'' a ceremony that dates to the 12th Century in which coins are weighed in order to make certain they are up to standard, at the Goldsmiths' Hall in London, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A jury sat solemnly in a gilded hall in central London on Tuesday, presided over by a bewigged representative of the crown in flowing black robes, but there were no criminals in the dock. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A 15-kilogram (33-pound) gold coin produced to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, is assessed during the "Trial of the Pyx,'' a ceremony that dates to the 12th Century in which coins are weighed in order to make certain they are up to standard, at the Goldsmiths' Hall in London, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A jury sat solemnly in a gilded hall in central London on Tuesday, presided over by a bewigged representative of the crown in flowing black robes, but there were no criminals in the dock. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A 15-kilogram (33-pound) gold coin produced to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, is assessed during the "Trial of the Pyx,'' a ceremony that dates to the 12th Century in which coins are weighed in order to make certain they are up to standard, at the Goldsmiths' Hall in London, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A jury sat solemnly in a gilded hall in central London on Tuesday, presided over by a bewigged representative of the crown in flowing black robes, but there were no criminals in the dock. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Coins are assessed during the "Trial of the Pyx,'' a ceremony that dates to the 12th Century in which coins are weighed in order to make certain they are up to standard, at the Goldsmiths' Hall in London, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A jury sat solemnly in a gilded hall in central London on Tuesday, presided over by a bewigged representative of the crown in flowing black robes, but there were no criminals in the dock. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) The 1/40th oz gold Britannia coin featuring the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, is assessed during the "Trial of the Pyx,'' a ceremony that dates to the 12th Century in which coins are weighed in order to make certain they are up to standard, at the Goldsmiths' Hall in London, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A jury sat solemnly in a gilded hall in central London on Tuesday, presided over by a bewigged representative of the crown in flowing black robes, but there were no criminals in the dock. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Coins are assessed during the "Trial of the Pyx,'' a ceremony that dates to the 12th Century in which coins are weighed in order to make certain they are up to standard, at the Goldsmiths' Hall in London, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A jury sat solemnly in a gilded hall in central London on Tuesday, presided over by a bewigged representative of the crown in flowing black robes, but there were no criminals in the dock. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A 15-kilogram (33-pound) gold coin produced to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, is assessed during the "Trial of the Pyx,'' a ceremony that dates to the 12th Century in which coins are weighed in order to make certain they are up to standard, at the Goldsmiths' Hall in London, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A jury sat solemnly in a gilded hall in central London on Tuesday, presided over by a bewigged representative of the crown in flowing black robes, but there were no criminals in the dock. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Coins featuring the portraits of King Charles III, right, and Queen Elizabeth II, are assessed during the "Trial of the Pyx,'' a ceremony that dates to the 12th Century in which coins are weighed in order to make certain they are up to standard, at the Goldsmiths' Hall in London, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A jury sat solemnly in a gilded hall in central London on Tuesday, presided over by a bewigged representative of the crown in flowing black robes, but there were no criminals in the dock. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)