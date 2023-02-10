Close
UK economy avoids decline but cost of living pains many

Ambulance workers stand on a picket line during a strike by members of the Unison union in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Ambulances are parked on a side street during a strike by members of the Unison union in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) A banner is seen by a brazier as ambulance workers stand on a picket line during a strike by members of the Unison union in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Ambulance workers stand on a picket line during a strike by members of the Unison union in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Ambulances are parked on a side street during a strike by members of the Unison union in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Ambulance workers stand on a picket line during a strike by members of the Unison union in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Ambulance workers stand on a picket line during a strike by members of the Unison union in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) FILE - A homeless man walks along a street in a shopping district in central London, on Feb. 2, 2023. The British economy stagnated in the final three months of last year as the country struggled under the weight of a cost-of-living crisis that is squeezing household budgets, crimping business investment and fueling labor unrest. The Office for National Statistics said Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, failed to grow during the fourth quarter of 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)