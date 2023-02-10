Close
UK economy avoids decline but cost of living pains many

Amanuel Woldesus, who runs the Margins Project walks in the Union Chapel in London, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The small notice pinned to a wall at Union Chapel in north London is a sign of despair for charity workers dealing with the fallout from Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. The showers, it says, are reserved for the homeless. Woldesus, who runs the Margins Project charity based at the church for people in crisis, is frustrated that he's being forced to ration a service this way. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) The shower rooms and washing machine located at the Union Chapel in London, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The small notice pinned to a wall at Union Chapel in north London is a sign of despair for charity workers dealing with the fallout from Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. The showers, it says, are reserved for the homeless. Woldesus, who runs the Margins Project charity based at the church for people in crisis, is frustrated that he's being forced to ration a service this way. . (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A sign at the Union Chapel in London, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The small notice pinned to a wall at Union Chapel in north London is a sign of despair for charity workers dealing with the fallout from Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. The showers, it says, are reserved for the homeless. Woldesus, who runs the Margins Project charity based at the church for people in crisis, is frustrated that he's being forced to ration a service this way. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Carlton Peters, 57, a chef for the Margins Project, cooks at the Union Chapel in London, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Britain faces a prolonged economic slowdown triggered by soaring food and energy prices. Carlton Peters, who cooks for the Margins Project charity’s free lunch program, sees it in his own life. He now buys all of his food in the reduced-price section of the supermarket and has cut out butter altogether because it is too expensive. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Amanuel Woldesus, who runs the Margins Project stands in the Union Chapel in London, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The small notice pinned to a wall at Union Chapel in north London is a sign of despair for charity workers dealing with the fallout from Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. The showers, it says, are reserved for the homeless. Woldesus, who runs the Margins Project charity based at the church for people in crisis, is frustrated that he's being forced to ration a service this way. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Ambulance workers stand on a picket line during a strike by members of the Unison union in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) A banner is seen by a brazier as ambulance workers stand on a picket line during a strike by members of the Unison union in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Ambulances are parked on a side street during a strike by members of the Unison union in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Ambulance workers stand on a picket line during a strike by members of the Unison union in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Ambulance workers stand on a picket line during a strike by members of the Unison union in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)