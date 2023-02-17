Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Turkish quake victims sleep in trains, tents, greenhouses

FILE - An elderly woman stands next to greenhouses where she shelters with her relatives following the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey, on Feb. 16, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) FILE - A man holds a blanket outside a train used as a shelter in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey, on Feb. 14, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) FILE - A woman with a child stays inside a train, using as a shelter, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey, on Feb. 14, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) FILE - A man walks between trains using as shelters, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey, on Feb. 14, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) FILE - People who lost their houses in the devastating earthquake, sit outside their tent at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey, on Feb. 14, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) FILE - Women prepare a meal inside a greenhouse where they stay with their relatives following the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey, on Feb. 16, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) FILE - A boy, left, helps his father washing his hands at a makeshift camp where they settle after they lost their house in a devastated earthquake, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey, on Feb. 14, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) FILE - Local residents bring a mattress to a greenhouse where they shelter after the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey, on Feb. 16, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) FILE - People who lost their houses in the devastating earthquake, lineup to receive food at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey, on Feb. 14, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) FILE - Young girls sit and talk inside a greenhouse where they shelter with relatives following the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey, on Feb. 16, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) FILE - People who lost their houses in the devastating earthquake, sit outside their tent at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) FILE - People who lost their houses in the devastating earthquake, lineup to receive aid supplies at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories.. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) FILE - A Turkish man who lost his house in the devastating earthquake, carries wood at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey, on Feb. 14, 2023.. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) FILE - People who lost their houses in the devastating earthquake, lineup to receive aid supplies at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey, on Feb. 14, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) FILE - People who lost their houses in the devastating earthquake, lineup to receive food at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey, on Feb. 14, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) FILE - People who lost their houses in the devastating earthquake, lineup to receive aid supplies at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey, on Feb. 14, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)