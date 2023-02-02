Close
Turkey slams West for security warnings ‘harming’ tourism

People walk along Galataport sea promenade in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Passers-by walk at Galata bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) FILE - A view of the German consulate in Istanbul, on June 2, 2016. Turkey has slammed a group of Western countries which temporarily closed down their consulates in Istanbul over security concerns. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, accused the countries waging a “psychological warfare” and attempting to wreck Turkey’s tourism. Germany, the Netherlands and Britain were among countries that shut down their consulates in the city of some 16 million this week. (AP/Emrah Gurel)