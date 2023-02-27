Close
Trans people face ‘horrifying’ rhetoric at statehouses

FILE - Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock, Ark., July 21, 2021. Brandt, a teenager, is among several transgender youth and families who are plaintiffs challenging a state law banning gender confirming care for trans minors. A Little Rock pharmacist's testimony before a legislative committee about gender affirming care for minors resulted in an Arkansas lawmaker asking about her genitalia. The exchange highlights the type of hostile rhetoric that transgender people say they’re facing at statehouses across the country.(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File) FILE - A group of LGBTQ advocates gathere outside the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre on Jan. 26, 2021, to protest a bill that would have banned people from updating the sex on their birth certificates. A Little Rock pharmacist's testimony before a legislative committee about gender affirming care for minors resulted in an Arkansas lawmaker asking about her genitalia. The exchange highlights the type of hostile rhetoric that transgender people say they’re facing at statehouses across the country. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)