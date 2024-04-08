Close
Total eclipse photo gallery

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday, April 8, 2024. Clouds part as a partial eclipse of the sun and moon cross atop the New Sweden Evangelical Lutheran Church steeple Monday, April 8, 2024, in Manor, Texas. The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. Solar glasses sit on a table to be used while watching the total solar eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, in Carbondale, Ill. People use special glasses to watch a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday, April 8, 2024. Mike Porter uses a telescope to get a look at the sun as he prepares to watch a total solar eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, in Carbondale, Ill. Kenny Riehl, of Solon, Iowa, adjusts a telescope while looking at the sun before a total solar eclipse, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Trenton, Ohio. Karine Rodriquez, right, sits with her son Yurem, left, and daughter Aranza, center, as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. Jordan Elliott smiles as she watches with solar glasses as the moon starts to cross in front of the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, in Carbondale, Ill.