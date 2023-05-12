Title 42 ends

Close
Immigrants seeking asylum, who were apprehended at the time Title 42 expire, board a bus to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center, after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, on May 11, 2023 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Immigrants seeking asylum in the United States who were apprehended at the time Title 42 expired, are processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, on May 11, 2023 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Immigrants seeking asylum, who were apprehended at the time Title 42 expired, are processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents, after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, on May 11, 2023 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) A Peruvian mother holds her two-year-old child as she waits to the processed by the U.S. Border Patrol with other immigrants seeking asylum in the United States, shortly after Title 42 expired, after crossing into Arizona from Mexico on May 11, 2023 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Immigrants seeking asylum, wait to board a bus to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center, after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, on May 11, 2023 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Standing amidst exhaust fumes from a Border Patrol bus, immigrants seeking asylum in the United States are processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, on May 11, 2023 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Immigrants seeking asylum, who were apprehended at the time Title 42 expired are processed, by U.S. Border Patrol agents, after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, on May 11, 2023 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Immigrants seeking asylum, who were apprehended at the time Title 42 expired are processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents, after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, on May 11, 2023 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)