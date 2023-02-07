Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ticket demand, anticipation grows as LeBron nears Kareem

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after being called for a foul in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The Pelicans won 121-136. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James moves the ball up court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The Pelicans won 121-136. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)