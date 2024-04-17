Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Three Dog Bakery Chandler opening

Cynthia Drager opened the Three Dog Bakery in Chandler, Arizona, on Feb. 9, 2024. Cynthia Drager opened the Three Dog Bakery in Chandler, Arizona, on Feb. 9, 2024. Interior of the new Three Dog Bakery in Chandler, Arizona.