Thousands of flights canceled as German airport staff strike

An airport employees in a strike vest of the trade union verdi stands in front of a display board at Frankfurt Airport in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Thousands of flights to and from German airports were canceled Friday as workers walked out to press their demands for inflation-busting pay increases. The strikes at seven German airports, including Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg, affected almost 300,000 passengers and forced airlines to cancel more than 2,300 flights. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP) Airport employees in strike vests are on the move in Departure Hall B in Terminal 1 of Frankfurt Airport in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Thousands of flights to and from German airports were canceled Friday as workers walked out to press their demands for inflation-busting pay increases. The strikes at seven German airports, including Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg, affected almost 300,000 passengers and forced airlines to cancel more than 2,300 flights. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)