Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

The Yard Milkshake Bar enters West Valley

The Yard Milkshake Bar recently brought its over-the-top chilly treats to Glendale, Arizona, and plans to expand into West Valley neighbor Goodyear next year. The Yard Milkshake Bar recently brought its over-the-top chilly treats to Glendale, Arizona, and plans to expand into West Valley neighbor Goodyear next year. The Yard Milkshake Bar recently brought its over-the-top chilly treats to Glendale, Arizona, and plans to expand into West Valley neighbor Goodyear next year. The Yard Milkshake Bar recently brought its over-the-top chilly treats to Glendale, Arizona, and plans to expand into West Valley neighbor Goodyear next year. The Yard Milkshake Bar recently brought its over-the-top chilly treats to Glendale, Arizona, and plans to expand into West Valley neighbor Goodyear next year. The Yard Milkshake Bar recently brought its over-the-top chilly treats to Glendale, Arizona, and plans to expand into West Valley neighbor Goodyear next year. The Yard Milkshake Bar recently brought its over-the-top chilly treats to Glendale, Arizona, and plans to expand into West Valley neighbor Goodyear next year.