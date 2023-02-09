Close
Syria orphans from quake taken in by overwhelmed relatives

Rescuers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. This week's earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria left unknown numbers of orphans. In many cases, extended family members are taking in orphans, but often they too are struggling after their own homes have been destroyed. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) Jana al-Abdo, 7 years-old, who was pulled from under the rubble after a 50-hour rescue operation caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, receives treatment at a hospital run by the Syrian American Medical Society near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey in the north of Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. . Jana is one of untold numbers of orphans left by Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake. (AP Photo/Omar Albam) Jana al-Abdo, 7 years-old, who was pulled from under the rubble after a 50-hour rescue operation caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, receives treatment at a hospital run by the Syrian American Medical Society near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey in the north of Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. . Jana is one of untold numbers of orphans left by Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake. (AP Photo/Omar Albam) A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receives treatment inside an incubator at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The infant, who has since been named Aya, Arabic for "sign from God," is one of untold numbers of orphans left by Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria and Turkey. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receives treatment inside an incubator at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The infant, who has since been named Aya, Arabic for "sign from God," is one of untold numbers of orphans left by Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria and Turkey. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)