Swedish central bank again raises key rate to hit inflation

Governor of the Riksbank Erik Thedeen speaks, during a press conference in Stockholm, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Sweden's central bank has raised a key interest rate and 0.5 percentage points to 3% to combat inflation, saying it "is far too high and has continued to rise." Riksbanken said Thursday when announcing the hike that "for inflation to fall and stabilize around the target within a reasonable time. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP)