Super Bowl highlights on and off field

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks the go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Fans pose for a photo outside of the stadium prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) James Bradberry of the Philadelphia Eagles is called for holding against JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Kadarius Toney of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Nick Bolton of the Kansas City Chiefs recovers a fumble and runs it back for a 36-yard touchdown during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs for a 4 yard touchdown during the second quarter against Justin Reid #20 of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bill stands with the medical personnel that cared for him after he collapsed during a game on January 2, 2023 before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)