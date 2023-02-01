Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Stocks slip as Wall Street waits for Fed’s latest rate hike

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)