States’ push to define sex decried as erasing trans people

Luc Bensimon talks during an interview about his life as a transgender man and parent and the community he's built, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in his hometown of Topeka, Kan. He is concerned about a measure before the Kansas Legislature that would define male and female based on a person's anatomy at birth. (AP Photo/John Hanna) Kansas state Rep. Barb Wasinger, center, R-Hays, watches a Kansas Senate health committee hearing on a proposal to define male and female in Kansas law based on people's anatomy at birth, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. She's flanked by, left, Brittany Jones, attorney and lobbyist for the conservative group Kansas Family Voice, and right, Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer who's spoken against allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls' and women's sports. (AP Photo/John Hanna) Luc Bensimon, an activist for the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, pauses during an interview about transgender rights issues, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in his hometown of Topeka, Kansas. Bensimon says a bill being considered by Kansas legislators to define male and female in state law based on people's anatomy at birth will cause panic among fellow transgender people. (AP Photo/John Hanna) Adam Kellogg, center, a University of Kansas student and transgender man, follows a Kansas Senate health committee hearing on legislation aimed at preventing gender-affirming care for minors, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature is also considering a measure to define male and female in state law in such a way that it could prevent transgender men and women from changing their driver's licenses and birth certificates. (AP Photo/John Hanna)