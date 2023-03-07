Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Sporting retail store Scheels preparing to launch in September

(Scheels Photo) (Scheels Photo) (Scheels Photo) (Scheels Photo) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ))