Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey earthquake response

Rescue workers continue the search for victims of the earthquake in Antakya, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days continued to rise. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) A minaret remained standing amidst the rubble of collapsed houses following an earthquake, in Antakya, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days continued to rise. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Rescue workers carry a dead person from the rubble of a collapsed building in Antakya, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days continued to rise. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) A man walks over debris of collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday and Saturday, pulling several people from the rubble days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed thousands in Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) An aerial view of collapsed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) The Turkish army patrols as rescue workers continue the search for victims of the earthquake in Antakya, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days continued to rise. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) A woman plays with a sniffer dog as rRescue workers continue the search for victims of the earthquake in Antakya, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days continued to rise. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) A man screams angrily next to the body of his dead mother in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Saturday, February 11, 2023. The elderly woman was trapped during an earthquake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria and died on Tuesday, a day later. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) A member of the Vehibe family mourns a relative during the burial of one of the earthquake victims that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days ago in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, on Saturday, February 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) 65 year-old Atari Kales mourns for her daughter in law and two grandchildren near the collapsed building that they were trapped in Antakya Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days continued to rise. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) A Syrian child looks on from inside a tent used as a shelter in a public market space in Islahiye District of Gaziantep, southern Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday and Saturday, pulling several people from the rubble days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed thousands in Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)