Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Snow in the Valley 3-2-2023

(Twitter Photo/Scottsdale Fire Department) (Twitter Photo/Scottsdale Fire Department) (Twitter Photo/Scottsdale Fire Department) Listener-submitted photo of the Estrella Mountains near 51st Avenue on march 2, 2023. (Aron Hernandez Photo) Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix on March 2, 2023. (KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett)