Smoke visible for miles from Phoenix fire

Smoke from a Phoenix auto body shop fire was visible for miles on July 11, 2024. Smoke from a Phoenix auto body shop fire was visible for miles on July 11, 2024. Firefighters get the blaze, which damaged 15 cars, under control. Smoke from the fire was visible from Interstate 17 traffic cameras.