Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Slingman home in carefree arizona for sale

A $4.5 million Carefree, Arizona, home with a star-studded past is for sale. A $4.5 million Carefree, Arizona, home with a star-studded past is for sale. A $4.5 million Carefree, Arizona, home with a star-studded past is for sale. A $4.5 million Carefree, Arizona, home with a star-studded past is for sale. A $4.5 million Carefree, Arizona, home with a star-studded past is for sale. A $4.5 million Carefree, Arizona, home with a star-studded past is for sale. A $4.5 million Carefree, Arizona, home with a star-studded past is for sale. A $4.5 million Carefree, Arizona, home with a star-studded past is for sale. A $4.5 million Carefree, Arizona, home with a star-studded past is for sale. A $4.5 million Carefree, Arizona, home with a star-studded past is for sale. A $4.5 million Carefree, Arizona, home with a star-studded past is for sale. A $4.5 million Carefree, Arizona, home with a star-studded past is for sale. A $4.5 million Carefree, Arizona, home with a star-studded past is for sale.