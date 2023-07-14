Close
silent witness for july 17 2023

Two suspects loaded up a cart and walked out of a Home Depot in Chandler, Arizona, on Feb. 23, 2023. This is the Jeep used in a bold theft at a Chandler Home Depot. This is a suspect in a scary home burglary in Phoenix, Arizona. This is a suspect in a scary home burglary in Phoenix, Arizona. This is a suspect in a scary home burglary in Phoenix, Arizona. This is the truck used in a scary home burglary in Phoenix, Arizona.