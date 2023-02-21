Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Scientist behind gene-edited babies eyes work in Hong Kong

Chinese scientist He Jiankui arrives to speak at a brief press conference in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. He, a Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate five years ago with claims that he made the world’s first genetically edited babies, said Tuesday that he hopes to research rare hereditary diseases in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Chinese scientist He Jiankui speaks at a brief press conference in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. He, a Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate five years ago with claims that he made the world’s first genetically edited babies, said Tuesday that he hopes to research rare hereditary diseases in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Chinese scientist He Jiankui speaks at a brief press conference in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. He, a Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate five years ago with claims that he made the world’s first genetically edited babies, said Tuesday that he hopes to research rare hereditary diseases in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Chinese scientist He Jiankui speaks at a brief press conference in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. He, a Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate five years ago with claims that he made the world’s first genetically edited babies, said Tuesday that he hopes to research rare hereditary diseases in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Chinese scientist He Jiankui speaks at a brief press conference in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. He, a Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate five years ago with claims that he made the world's first genetically edited babies, said Tuesday that he hopes to research rare hereditary diseases in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)