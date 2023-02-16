Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

S. Carolina House passes abortion ban; no sign of budging

Democratic Rep. Spencer Wetmore unveils Democrats’ bill to safeguard abortion access in South Carolina on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. The South Carolina House debated a full abortion ban from conception on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/James Pollard) Republican Rep. Josiah Magnuson speaks in favor of an attempt to remove exceptions from a proposed abortion ban on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. The South Carolina House debated a full abortion ban from conception. (AP Photo/James Pollard)