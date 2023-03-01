Close
Russians place flowers at burnt out tanks in Baltic cities

Flowers are seen amongst other garbage inside a garbage container which displayed a sign with writing reading "For carnations, candles and Soviet nostalgia", after flowers were laid by ethnic Russians on a destroyed Russian tank T-72B installed as a symbol of war marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, at Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Some ethnic Russians in the Baltic states have placed flowers at displays of burnt-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainians, making a gesture of homage and support for Russia's war against Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) A garbage container displays a sign with writing reading "For carnations, candles and Soviet nostalgia", to be used for flowers laid by ethnic Russians on the destroyed Russian tank T-72B, installed as a symbol of war marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, at Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Some ethnic Russians in the Baltic states have placed flowers at displays of burnt-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainians, making a gesture of homage and support for Russia's war against Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) A security guard removes flowers placed on a destroyed Russian T-72B3 tank installed as a symbol of the Russia Ukraine war to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Freedom Square in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) People look at a destroyed Russian T-72B3 tank installed as a symbol of the Russia Ukraine war to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Freedom Square in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) A woman takes a photo of her dog on the destroyed Russian tank T-72B installed as a symbol of war marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine decorated with the banner reading "Send money to fight" at Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Some ethnic Russians in the Baltic states have placed flowers at displays of burnt-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainians, making a gesture of homage and support for Russia's war against Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) A police car guards the area by a destroyed Russian T-72B3 tank installed as a symbol of the Russia Ukraine war to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Freedom Square in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) A woman poses for a photo in front of the destroyed Russian tank T-72B installed as a symbol of war marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, decorated with the banner reading "Send money to fight", at Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Some ethnic Russians in the Baltic states have placed flowers at displays of burnt-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainians, making a gesture of homage and support for Russia's war against Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) People stand by a destroyed Russian tank T-72B, installed as a symbol of war marking the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and decorated with a banner with writing reading "Send money to fight", at Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Some ethnic Russians in the Baltic states have placed flowers at displays of burnt-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainians, making a gesture of homage and support for Russia's war against Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) A security guard, left, blows out a candle as police officers talk with a man who placed it next to a destroyed Russian T-72B3 tank installed as a symbol of the Russia Ukraine war to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Freedom Square in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) A flower is placed on a destroyed Russian T-72B3 tank installed as a symbol of the Russia Ukraine war to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Freedom Square in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)