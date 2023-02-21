Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Rights group: Mideast governments target LGBTQ people online

FILE - Activists from the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBTQ) community in Lebanon shout slogans and hold up a rainbow flags as they march calling on the government for more rights in the country gripped by economic and financial crisis during ongoing protests, in Beirut, Lebanon, June 27, 2020. Security agencies and government officials across several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to track and crack down on LGBTQ people, international rights group Human Rights Watch said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) Rasha Younes, senior researcher with the LGBT Rights Program at Human Rights Watch speaks as she holds a guide book during a Human Rights Watch press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Security agencies and government officials across several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to track and crack down on LGBTQ people, international rights group Human Rights Watch said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) A journalist takes photos with her mobile phone covered with the rainbow colours during a Human Rights Watch press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Security agencies and government officials across several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to track and crack down on LGBTQ people, international rights group Human Rights Watch said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) FILE - Activists from the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community in Lebanon shout slogans as they march calling on the government for more rights in the country gripped by economic and financial crisis during ongoing protests in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Security agencies and government officials across several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to track and crack down on LGBTQ people, international rights group Human Rights Watch said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) FILE - a group of activists from the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community, left, argue with opponents of their rally in which they are calling on the government for more rights in the country gripped by economic and financial crisis during ongoing protests in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Security agencies and government officials across several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to track and crack down on LGBTQ people, international rights group Human Rights Watch said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) FILE - A person looks at the Grindr app on her mobile phone in Beirut, Lebanon, May 29, 2019. Security agencies and government officials across several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to track and crack down on LGBTQ people, international rights group Human Rights Watch said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)