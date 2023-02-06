Close
Retailers try to curb theft while not angering shoppers

Former police officers Dominick Albrego, right, director of security for Gristedes and D'Agostino supermarkets, and Matthew Calabrese, left, head of security for several Gristedes stores, discuss re-positioning Haagen-Dazs ice cream, Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. "This is a high priority store for theft," said Calabrese, who had the store move the ice-cream within eyesight of cashiers to curtail theft. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) A cashier at a Gristedes supermarket works in view of a freezer holding Haagen-Dazs ice cream, Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. "This is a high priority store for theft," said Matthew Calabrese, head of security at the store, who had the ice cream re-positioned within eyesight of cashiers to curtail its theft. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Dominick Albrego, director of security for Gristedes and D'Agostino supermarkets and former police officer, checks a shelf in the health and beauty section for missing products "swept up" in a suspected theft, Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. The section was moved closer to the front of the store to curtail theft. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Matthew Calabrese, the head of security at several Gristedes supermarkets and a former NYPD officer, patrols isles in one of the stores, Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. "This is a high priority store for theft," said Calabrese, who has either locked up or re-positioned goods to curtail theft. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Shoppers browse pharmaceutical items locked in a glass cabinet at a Gristedes supermarket, Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. Increasingly, retailers are locking up more products or increasing the number of security guards at their stores to curtail theft. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Pharmaceutical items are kept locked in a glass cabinet at a Gristedes supermarket, Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. Increasingly, retailers are locking up more products or increasing the number of security guards at their stores to curtail theft. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)