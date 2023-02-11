Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Rescue teams find more survivors of devastating quakes

Relatives and friends of Syrian refugee Naziha Al-Ahmad bury her in a cemetery after she died during an earthquake, in Elbistan, southeastern, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) People bury their loved ones, victims of Monday earthquake, in Adiyaman, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Members of Indonesian National Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) board an Air Force passenger jet before their departure to provide assistance to earthquake-hit areas in Turkey and Syria, at Halim Perdanakusuma air base in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Aerial photo showing collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Rescuers in Turkey miraculously continued to pull earthquake survivors out of the rubble on Saturday. (IHA via AP) Turkish rescue workers carry Kamil Can Agdas to an ambulance after pulled him out from a collapsed building five days after the earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP Photo) FILE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a survivor speak as he visits the city center destroyed by Monday earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power 20 years ago riding a wave of public outrage toward the previous government's handling of a deadly earthquake. Now, three months away from an election, Erdogan's political future hinges on how the public perceives his government's response to a similarly devastating natural disaster. (Turkish Presidency via AP, File) Turkish rescue workers carry Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, to an ambulance after pulled him out from a collapsed building five days after the earthquake, in Hatay, southern Turkey, early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days following a catastrophic earthquake.(AP Photo/Can Ozer) People keep warm next to a fire at a camp for survivors of the earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed thousands in Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Mustafa Karali) FILE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, poses with a commander during his visit to the earthquake-hit city of Gaziantep, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power 20 years ago riding a wave of public outrage toward the previous government's handling of a deadly earthquake. Now, three months away from an election, Erdogan's political future hinges on how the public perceives his government's response to a similarly devastating natural disaster. (Turkish Presidency via AP, File) Turkish rescue workers carry Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, to an ambulance after pulled him out from a collapsed building five days after an earthquake in Hatay, southern Turkey, early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Can Ozer) Men walk among the debris of collapsed buildings in Hatay, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000. (AP Photo/Can Ozer) Turkish rescuers work to pull out Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, from a collapsed building five days after an earthquake in Hatay, southern Turkey, early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Can Ozer)