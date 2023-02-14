Close
Red Sox ballpark turns back to baseball after busy winter

FILE — Fans stand as singer Dave Matthews takes the stage during a concert at Fenway Park, in Boston, July 7, 2006. Fenway Park has kept busy in the offseason with hockey, football and other events that have turned one of baseball's crown jewels into a year-round venue. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) FILE — Boston Bruins players including goalie Tim Thomas, center, walk to the ice rink to practice at Fenway Park in Boston on Dec. 31, 2009, in preparation for New Years Day's Winter Classic NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Fenway Park has kept busy in the offseason with hockey, football and other events that have turned one of baseball's crown jewels into a year-round venue. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) FILE — A ramp constructed for the Big Air at Fenway skiing and snowboarding U.S. Grand Prix tour event is covered in snow at Fenway Park, Feb. 10, 2016, in Boston. Fenway Park has kept busy in the offseason with hockey, football and other events that have turned one of baseball's crown jewels into a year-round venue. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) FILE — Snowboarder Michael Schaerer, of Switzerland, jumps during the Big Air at Fenway skiing and snowboarding U.S. Grand Prix tour event at Fenway Park, Feb. 11, 2016, in Boston. Fenway Park has kept busy in the offseason with hockey, football and other events that have turned one of baseball's crown jewels into a year-round venue. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) FILE — Liverpool goalie Andy Longergan (75) dives to make a save as Sevilla's Ocampos Lucas Ariel (25) tries to score past him and Liverpool's Andy Robertson (26) during the first half of a friendly soccer match at Fenway Park, July 21, 2019, in Boston. Fenway Park has kept busy in the offseason with hockey, football and other events that have turned one of baseball's crown jewels into a year-round venue. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)