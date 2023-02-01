Close
Prying eyes: Neighbors win privacy feud with UK Tate gallery

FILE - Police officers patrol the entrance of Tate Modern gallery, in London, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The U.K. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, that a viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern art gallery made residents of glass-walled luxury apartments next door feel like animals in a zoo, and impeded “the ordinary use and enjoyment” of their homes. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File) FILE - The Tate Modern viewing platform, left, and residential flats, right, in London, Feb. 2, 2019. The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 that a viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern art gallery breached the privacy of residents of luxury apartments next door. The court said the scrutiny made residents feel like animals in a zoo and impeded “the ordinary use and enjoyment” of their homes. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP, file) FILE - People stand in an area by the lifts in the new Switch House building extension to the Tate Modern gallery in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2016. Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, that a viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern art gallery made residents of luxury apartments next door feel like animals in a zoo, and impeded “the ordinary use and enjoyment” of their homes. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)