Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Potential buyers of Manchester United crunching the numbers

An anti-Glazer family banner is held up by members of the crowd before the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The Glazer family are the owners of Manchester United. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) A corner flag showing the logo of Manchester United is seen ahead of the English FA Cup 4th round soccer match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)