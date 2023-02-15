Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

PolyMet mine in Minnesota becomes NewRange Copper Nickel

FILE - The closed LTV Steel taconite plant sits idle near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., Feb. 10, 2016. PolyMet Mining and Teck Resources finalized a joint venture Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, to complete the copper-nickel mine that PolyMet has been developing in northeastern Minnesota, and the partnership hopes to eventually build a separate mine next door in an even larger ore body that Teck controls. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File) FILE - A former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine, is pictured on Feb. 10, 2016. PolyMet Mining and Teck Resources finalized a joint venture Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, to complete the copper-nickel mine that PolyMet has been developing in northeastern Minnesota, and the partnership hopes to eventually build a separate mine next door in an even larger ore body that Teck controls. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)