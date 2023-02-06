Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Poland redeploys Patriot missiles to capital city for drills

Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) A man observes an area of the Warsaw-Babice Airport where Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year have been deployed in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)