Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Phoenix Zoo welcomes 3 meerkats from Massachusetts

Joseph, Plymouth and Stabler all arrived at the Phoenix Zoo from Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Phoenix Zoo) Joseph, Plymouth and Stabler all arrived at the Phoenix Zoo from Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Phoenix Zoo) Joseph, Plymouth and Stabler all arrived at the Phoenix Zoo from Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Phoenix Zoo) Joseph, Plymouth and Stabler all arrived at the Phoenix Zoo from Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Phoenix Zoo) Joseph, Plymouth and Stabler all arrived at the Phoenix Zoo from Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Phoenix Zoo) Joseph, Plymouth and Stabler all arrived at the Phoenix Zoo from Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Phoenix Zoo) Joseph, Plymouth and Stabler all arrived at the Phoenix Zoo from Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Phoenix Zoo) Joseph, Plymouth and Stabler all arrived at the Phoenix Zoo from Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Phoenix Zoo) Joseph, Plymouth and Stabler all arrived at the Phoenix Zoo from Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Phoenix Zoo) Joseph, Plymouth and Stabler all arrived at the Phoenix Zoo from Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Phoenix Zoo)