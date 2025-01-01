Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Phoenix Zoo elephant Indu

Indu is the only elephant at the Phoenix Zoo. In Defense of Animals wants the Phoenix Zoo to send Indu to an elephant sanctuary. Indu had two enclosure mates who died in recent years. Indu has been living at the Phoenix Zoo since 1998. The Phoenix Zoo says all of its animals are well cared for.