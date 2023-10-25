Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport food and beverage worker strike

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport food and beverage workers walked out on strike Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, 2023. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport food and beverage workers walked out on strike Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, 2023. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport food and beverage workers walked out on strike Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, 2023. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport food and beverage workers walked out on strike Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, 2023. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport food and beverage workers walked out on strike Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, 2023.