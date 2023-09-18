Close
Phoenix Children’s hospital celebrates 40th birthday

A sign shows he original site of Phoenix Children’s Hospital, which opened Sept. 18, 1983, on the Good Samaritan Medical Center campus. View of the main Phoenix Children’s campus on Thomas Road off State Route 51. View of the Phoenix Children’s Arrowhead campus in Glendale, Arizona. Dr. Wayne Franklin checks a baby's heartbeat at the Phoenix Children's Center for Heart Care. Barney the dinosaur is shown visiting a Phoenix Children's patient in a vintage photo. Boxing legend Muhammad Ali is shown visiting a Phoenix Children's patient in a vintage photo. The Phoenix Children's Hospital Outpatient Center as seen in a 1985 photo. Dr. Dana Williams of the Phoenix Children's gastroenterology department works with a patient. Dr. Timothy Schaub, a Phoenix Children's plastic reconstructive surgeon, poses with a patient.