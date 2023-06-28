Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

PCSO kills suspect during standoff

A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a fiery incident near Apache Junction, Arizona, on Tuesday, June 28, 2023. A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a fiery incident near Apache Junction, Arizona, on Tuesday, June 28, 2023. A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a fiery incident near Apache Junction, Arizona, on Tuesday, June 28, 2023.