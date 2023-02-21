Close
Pay-Per-Chew: More restaurants trying subscription programs

Matt Baker, chef and owner of Gravitas, poses for a portrait inside the restaurant, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Washington. Gravitas has a subscription service offering a monthly meal for two. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)