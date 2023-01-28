Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Oregon pins hopes on mass timber to boost housing, jobs

The inside of a mass timber affordable housing prototype at the Port of Portland on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 in Portland, Ore. The Oregon Mass Timber Coalition aims to open a factory at the site that could mass produce homes and potentially alleviate the state's housing shortage. (AP Photo/Claire Rush) Scott Benedict checks out the inside of the mass timber affordable housing prototype that will soon become his new home while at the Port of Portland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 in Portland, Ore. Scott and Barbara Benedict lost their home in the 2020 Labor Day wildfires that devastated southern Oregon and destroyed thousands of homes. (AP Photo/Claire Rush) Barbara and Scott Benedict walk inside the mass timber affordable housing prototype that will soon become their new home while at the Port of Portland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 in Portland, Ore. The couple lost their home in the 2020 Labor Day wildfires that devastated southern Oregon and destroyed thousands of homes. (AP Photo/Claire Rush) Barbara Benedict shows pictures of her home in Otis, Ore. that burned down in the Echo Mountain Complex fire. The 2020 Labor Day wildfires devastated southern Oregon and destroyed thousands of homes. Once completed, Barbara and Scott Benedict will be the first people to receive one of the mass timber affordable housing units that were on display, in prototype form, at the Port of Portland, in Portland, Ore. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Claire Rush) Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek examines a mass timber affordable housing prototype at the Port of Portland in Portland, Ore., Friday Jan. 27, 2023. The Oregon Mass Timber Coalition aims to open a factory at the port that could mass produce homes and potentially alleviate the state's housing shortage. (AP Photo/Claire Rush) Mass timber affordable home prototypes are shown at the Port of Portland in Portland, Ore. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The prototype was built in a warehouse at the port. The Oregon Mass Timber Coalition aims to open a factory at the site that could mass produce homes and potentially alleviate the state's housing shortage. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)