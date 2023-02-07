Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Newspapers dying? Ralph Nader’s giving birth to one

Michelle Manafy, reporter for The Winsted Citizen embraces subscriber Ruthie Ursone Napoleone while delivering the first issue of the paper in Ursone Napoleone's neighborhood, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Winsted, Conn. Ursone Napoleone had several connections to the first issue, her workplace and nephew were featured in two separate stories and her father's obituary is in the paper. She stopped Manafy to ask her if she could have extra copies and said, "I wish my father could read this." At a time that local newspapers are dying at an alarming rate, longtime activist Ralph Nader is helping give birth to one. Nader put up $15,000 to help launch the Winsted Citizen and hired a veteran Connecticut journalist, Andy Thibault, to put it together. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Marie Bonelli, reporter for The Winsted Citizen, delivers the first issue of the paper to homes, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Winsted, Conn. At a time that local newspapers are dying at an alarming rate, longtime activist Ralph Nader is helping give birth to one. Nader put up $15,000 to help launch The Winsted Citizen and hired a veteran Connecticut journalist, Andy Thibault, to put it together. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Andy Thibault, Editor and Publisher of The Winsted Citizen, left, looks over the papers first issue with town planner Lance Hansen, center, as Winsted economic development director Ted Shafer, right, looks over his own copy, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Winsted, Conn. At a time that local newspapers are dying at an alarming rate, longtime activist Ralph Nader is helping give birth to one. Nader put up $15,000 to help launch The Winsted Citizen and hired a veteran Connecticut journalist, Andy Thibault, to put it together. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Winsted Citizen subscriber Ruthie Ursone Napoleone, left, opens the first edition of The Winsted Citizen, looking for her father's obituary as reporter Michelle Manafy, right, looks on, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Winsted, Conn. Ursone Napoleone had several connections to the first issue, her workplace and nephew were featured in two separate stories and her father's obituary is in the paper. She stopped Manafy who was delivering papers to ask her if she could have extra copies and said, "I wish my father could read this." At a time that local newspapers are dying at an alarming rate, longtime activist Ralph Nader is helping give birth to one. Nader put up $15,000 to help launch the Winsted Citizen and hired a veteran Connecticut journalist, Andy Thibault, to put it together. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Andy Thibault, Editor and Publisher of The Winsted Citizen, carries the first bundle of papers off a pallet as Advertising and Circulation Director Rosemary Scanlon holds the first print press plate while a group of musicians play behind them after the arrival of the first delivery of the paper on, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Winsted, Conn. At a time that local newspapers are dying at an alarming rate, longtime activist Ralph Nader is helping give birth to one. Nader put up $15,000 to help launch The Winsted Citizen and hired a veteran Connecticut journalist, Andy Thibault, to put it together. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)