Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town

Mourners bury family members who died in a devastating earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey at a cemetery in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A newborn girl was found buried under debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, who was found dead, according to relatives and a doctor. The baby was the only member of her family to survive from the building collapse Monday in Jinderis, next to the Turkish border, Ramadan Sleiman, a relative, told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receives treatment inside an incubator at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Residents in the northwest Syrian town discovered the crying infant whose mother gave birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building levelled by this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor say. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) Mourners pray over coffins of family members who died in a devastating earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey at a cemetery in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The quake has brought down thousands of buildings and killed thousands of people. In Syria, it also came on the heels of over a decade of conflict and a crippling economic crisis. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receives treatment inside an incubator at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Residents in the northwest Syrian town discovered the crying infant whose mother gave birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building levelled by this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor say. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receives treatment inside an incubator at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Residents in the northwest Syrian town discovered the crying infant whose mother gave birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building levelled by this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor say. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)