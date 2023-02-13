Close
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syria in good health

People walk past collapsed buildings following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The quake that razed thousands of buildings was one of the deadliest worldwide in more than a decade. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receives treatment inside an incubator at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, Aleppo province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The baby girl is the only survivor in her family after her parents and four siblings were killed in Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria. She has been given a name, Aya, Doctor Hani Maarouf who is treating her said Thursday. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receives treatment inside an incubator at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) Doctor Hani Maarouf looks at an x-ray of a baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, as she lays inside an incubator at a children's hospital in the town of Afrin, Aleppo province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The baby girl is the only survivor in her family after her parents and four siblings were killed in Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria. She has been given a name, Aya, Maarouf who is treating her said Thursday. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) A rescuer carries a baby girl after pulling her from the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey in the town of Jinderis, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Residents in the northwest Syrian town discovered the crying infant whose mother gave birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building levelled by this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor say. (Via AP)